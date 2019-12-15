Pettis, Larry M.

Pettis, Larry M. May 3, 1946 - December 12, 2019 Age 73 years of Fremont, NE. Died on Thursday at Methodist Fremont Health. Larry was born in Omaha to Glenn and Madelyn (Stas) Pettis. He grew up in Omaha and was a 1964 graduate of Creighton Prep High School in Omaha. He moved to Fremont in 1990. He was employed as an Electrician at the Nuclear Power Plant for OPPD and retired in 2008. Larry married Ella Anderson on December 23, 1988 in Council Bluffs, IA. He belonged to IBEW for many years and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors and was a collector of fine arts. Larry is survived by his wife, Ella of Fremont; son, Eric of Fremont; mother, Madelyn Pettis of Omaha; brothers, Glenn (Marta) Pettis, John (Jeneanne) Pettis, Michael (Judy) Pettis, and Shawn (Pam) Pettis all of Omaha; sister, Kaye Pettis of Omaha; grandchildren, Josie and Jared; and step-sister, Rene (Steve) Pettis of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Mary. There will be No Services. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

