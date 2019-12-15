Pettis, Larrey M.

Pettis, Larry M. May 3, 1946 - December 12, 2019 Age 73 years of Fremont, NE. Died on Thursday at Methodist Fremont Health. Larry was born in Omaha to Glenn and Madelyn (Stas) Pettis. He grew up in Omaha and was a 1964 graduate of Creighton Prep High School in Omaha. He moved to Fremont in 1990. He was employed as an Electrician at the Nuclear Power Plant for OPPD and retired in 2008. Larry married Ella Anderson on December 23, 1988 in Council Bluffs, IA. He belonged to IBEW for many years and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors and was a collector of fine arts. Larry is survived by his wife, Ella of Fremont; son, Eric of Fremont; mother, Madelyn Pettis of Omaha; brothers, Glenn (Marta) Pettis, John (Jeneanne) Pettis, Michael (Judy) Pettis, and Shawn (Pam) Pettis all of Omaha; sister, Kaye Pettis of Omaha; grandchildren, Josie and Jared; and step-sister, Rene (Steve) Pettis of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Mary. There will be No Services. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.