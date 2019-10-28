Pettigrew, Thomas L. September 29, 1943 - October 19, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 29, 11am, Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza. VISITATION: Monday 5-8pm, John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. INTERMENT with Military Honors: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Brush Up Nebraska, Paint-A-Thon, or Nebraska Kidney Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

