Pettigrew, Thomas L. September 29, 1943 - October 19, 2019 Tom dedicated his life to helping people through his nonprofit for the community. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many friends and family. Preceded in death by daughter, Emily Nicole; parents, Fay and Althea Pettigrew; brother, Jim Pettigrew. Survived by wife, Sheila; sons, Todd (Kari) and Brent (Alicia) Pettigrew; grandchildren: Emma, Cali, Gabe, Tori and Addyson; favorite grand dog, Gigi; sisters, Barbara Hart and Sue (Scott) Alexander; brother, Donald (Janet) Pettigrew; sister-in-law, Judy Pettigrew. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11am at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. VISITATION: Monday, 5-8pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Interment with military honors: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brush Up Nebraska, Paint-A-Thon, or the Nebraska Kidney Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

