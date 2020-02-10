Petrovich, Gary L. May 5, 1962 - February 8, 2020 Age 57 years. Gary worked at Tyson Foods, Inc. for 35 years. Preceded in death by mother, LaRiene Petrovich. Survived by father, Louis Petrovich; sister, Terri Agnew; nephew, Dustin Agnew; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, February 13, from 3-6pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Parkinson's Assoc., 16811 Burdette St., Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

