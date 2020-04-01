Petrini, Nancy L. August 23, 1952 - March 27, 2020 Preceded in death by her mother, Katharina Petrini; aunts and uncles in Omaha and in Germany. Survived by father, Pete J. Petrini; brother, Pete G. (Rosemarie) of Omaha; sister, Patricia (Robert) Carroll of Hilton Head, SC; nieces and nephew, Priscilla (Matthew) McInnes of Mission Hills, KS; Anna (David) Gugliotti and Pete Petrini of Omaha; great-nieces, Makayla Gugliotti, Finley McInnes; great-nephew, Brendan Gugliotti; as well as other loved relatives. Private Funeral Mass with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Petrini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.