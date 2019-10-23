Petrillo, Kimberly A. (VanDerWerff) April 29, 1975 - October 17, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents, Cecil and Evelyn Way; Don VanDerWerff. Survived by husband, Anthony; children, Jake, Hailey and Hudson; parents, James and Ginger VanDerWerff; sisters, Kelly Robson (Jeremy), Kathryn Bonham (Casey); grandmother, Luverne VanDerWerff; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Cheri Petrillo; many nieces and nephews Family will receive friends, Thursday, October 24 from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, October 25, 10am at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church, 4814 Oaks Lane. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

