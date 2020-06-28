Petrashek, Joseph L.

Petrashek, Joseph L. Joseph L Petrashek, born April 10, 1956, was called home to his heavenly Father June 17, 2020. He is survived and loved by his wife, Beverly; and daughter, Alexandria Petrashek of Chandler, AZ; parents, Richard (Pete) and Mildred (Babe) Petrashek; twin sister, Jody Gallup (Dennis); sister, Jennifer Gray (Scott) all of Omaha; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends far and wide.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Petrashek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.