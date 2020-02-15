Peterson, Sterling Norman July 29, 1935 - February 13, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Emma; wife, Carol; sister, Darlene Holmberg. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Craig; daughter, Julie Lassley (Ron); grandsons, Mitchell and Haaken; granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer Lassley Knight; brother, Merle; sister, Florence Doran. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lutheran Church of The Master, 2617 S 114th St., Omaha. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

