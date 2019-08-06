Peterson, Shirley J.

Peterson, Shirley J. December 19, 1935 - August 5, 2019 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Peterson; parents, Raymond Bolon and Mary Hill; sisters, Mary Ann Muniz and Patricia Pacifico. Survived by her children: Deborah (Ronald) Glazebrook, John (Linda D.) Barris III, Linda S. Barris, Sheryl (Brian) Schroeder, Jeff Barris (Cyndie), Robert (Cheryl) Peterson; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, David Bolon. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday at Gretna Chapel. SERVICE: 10am Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., Gretna, NE. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Peterson Park or G.U.M.C. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Drive (402) 332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

