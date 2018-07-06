Peterson, Nancy (Campbell) "Pipi" Passed away June 12, 2018 from Alzheimer's. She is survived by her family and friends, namely husband, Bob G. "Pete" Peterson; daughters, Paige Westhoff and Christine Steffen. SERVICES: Monday, July 9, at 6pm, First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. in Omaha. Pizza party following. Memorials to First Central Church.

