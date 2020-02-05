Peterson, MaryO MaryO Peterson, 70, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Thursday January 30, 2020. A native of Omaha, NE, MaryO was the daughter of the late, William Martin Peterson and O'Della Ann Peterson. MaryO was a pioneer of nursing having graduated from Nursing College in North Platte, NE and spending more than 50 years in the profession that she loved. Having served in many states in various nursing roles, her last 12 years were spent in the LeBauer Group, Eagle Gastroenterology in the Endoscopy Center. As a cherished soloist since her early years, MaryO was counted on many times through the years to provide just the right song for celebration and encouragement for others. She was an avid traveler, especially if it included seeing her favorite baseball players and close friends, the Molinas, throughout the country. Always with a smile on her face and a Diet Coke in hand, there was never a time that MaryO wasn't available to give a helping hand. MaryO is now enjoying her well deserved seat in Heaven. Survivors include her sister, Sharon Peterson of California; brother, Richard "Dick" Peterson and wife, Dixie of Alamagordo, NM; sister-in-law, Wanda Peterson of Kernersville, NC; nieces, Donna Mahrt of Kernersville, NC, and Melanie Vasser of Omaha, NE; nephew, Tim Peterson of Augusta, ME; great nieces, Treasure Mahrt, and Shelby Chrisman; and great nephews, Josiah Mahrt, Ashton Chrisman, Rafael Mahrt, and Robert Vasser. In addition to her parents, MaryO was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard Dudley Peterson, Edward Peterson, and William "Bill" Peterson. FUNERAL SERVICES celebrating her life will be held 3pm Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Allen Brown officiating. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
