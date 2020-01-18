Peterson, John J. "Jack"

Peterson, John J. "Jack" July 29, 1923 - January 14, 2020 Retired from Northwestern Bell after 39 years. Served in the US Army Signal Corps WWII. Preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Bernie; son, Matt; parents; one brother and one sister. Survived by daughter, Cathy Thompson; son, Mark; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Leslie, Chris and Laurie, Ken and Kelley; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Monday January 20th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. Private Funeral Mass and Interment. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X/St Leo Grade School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

