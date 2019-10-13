Peterson, Joann B. June 25, 1936 - September 28, 2019 Prague, NE. Formerly a long-term Gretna, NE resident. Private Family Services. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

