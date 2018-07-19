Peterson, Gary Luther Dec 25, 1941 - Jul 13, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Luther and Fern; brothers, Gene and David. Survived by wife, Marilyn; brother, Lloyd; son, Matt Peterson (Nancy); three grandchildren: Derek, Liese and Annika; many other relatives and friends. Gary loved his wife, his family, his friends. Events like Husker football, Indy 500, and Lancer hockey were simply his essence. He was a prankster who lived life to the fullest. Come celebrate his life with us. VISITATION: Friday, July 20th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 21st at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., Ralston. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, July 22nd at 2pm at Gowrie Township Cemetery in Gowrie, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church, An Angel's Touch, or Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Doran Green
Doran Green-Pearce

Marilyn: I'm so very sorry to hear of Gary's passing. Both Gary and you were so wonderful to my kids (Jeris, Marty and Shelbi) at the Lancer games, and we have such fond memories of those times and of going out to eat with the group after the games. Gary was a wonderful and kindhearted man and will be missed by many. Thank you to both of you for those memories.....with deepest sympathy, Doran Green-Pearce (Jensen)

