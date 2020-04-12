Peterson, Debra

Peterson, Debra September 26, 1961 - April 8, 2020 Age 58 of Omaha. Debra was born and raised in Millard. In 1979, she graduated from Millard High School. Upon graduating, she worked for her dad at Pete's Service Center. Debra went on to be on the Omaha Board of Realtors for over 30 years. She loved her pets as though they were her children. Survived by parents, Richard and Eleanor Peterson; sister, Linda (Ed) Rohmiller; nephew, Ryan Rohmiller; niece, Kayla Rohmiller (Chad Bird) and their children, Ryker, Emersyn and Easton Bird. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Basset & Beagle Rescue of the Heartland in Debra's honor. To donate online: bassetandbeagle.org/donations. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more information. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.