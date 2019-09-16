Peterson, Daniel J. March 9, 1940 - September 12, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Kitty; brothers, Bernard and Ronald; and infant sister, Marie. Survived by children, Amanda Baker (Ryan), and Chris Peterson (Krista); grandchildren, Ian and Miles Baker; brother, Philip (Patty); and sisters-in-law, Nance and Mary Jane Peterson. Family will Receive friends Tuesday, September 17, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 18, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with VISITATION beginning at 9:30am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre with full military honors. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

