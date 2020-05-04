Peterson, Christopher L.

Peterson, Christopher L. June 20, 1982 - April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Kitty Peterson; and loving companion, Krista Baehler. Survived by sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Ryan Baker; nephews, Ian and Miles Baker; aunts; uncles; and cousins MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, May 6th, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.