Petersen, Steven E. Jan 24, 1953 - Aug 3, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Virginia. Survived by wife, Debbi; children, Lindsay and Sean (fiancée, Kaylan); sisters, Carol and Kate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 7th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 7pm. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Mike Burton
Mike Burton

OH My! Beyond shocked! Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends that got to enjoy his everlasting smile! Goodnight my friend. Helen & Mike Burton Valley NE.

