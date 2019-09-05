Petersen, Keith Edward November 11, 1959 - September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents Arthur and Hazel Lewis, Arthur and Joyce Petersen; aunt and uncle Norma and Bill Cox; uncle Bill; mother-in-law Bette Rudloff. Survived by wife Sherri; children Tim (Molly), Jake, Dan (Vanessa) and Caleb (Erin); parents John and Jerry; grandchildren Logan, Luke, Gavin, Emma and Henry; brother Mark (Kathy); niece Emily; nephew Ethan; father-in-law Howard Rudloff; many other relatives. Proud Eagle Scout. Isaiah 55:11 so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it. I Thess. 5:16-18. VISITATION: 5-6:30pm Friday with Prayer Service at 6:30; MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, all at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Gideons International or ChemoCharity. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

