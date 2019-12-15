Petersen, Kathryn "Katie"

Petersen, Kathryn "Katie" Age 102 Kathryn "Katie" Petersen passed peacefully on December 5, 2019. Katie was born in Manchester, NH, on August 8, 1917 to Eva and Michael Major. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and sister, Helen Pelecky (Edwin). Katie and Leonard enjoyed bowling, Husker football, fishing, traveling with their airstream club, and summers in Minnesota. She is survived by her son, Michael Petersen (Judy) of Crystal Lake, IL; and daughter, Linda Dillman (Woody) of Omaha. She enjoyed visits with her six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Parsons House in Omaha for the last six years. Katie enjoyed her caregivers, they could always make her smile. She took part in as many activities as she could. She was a fun loving, competitive, and spunky lady. No Services will be held at this time. Family will gather at a future date to Celebrate her Life. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Arbor Cremation Society, 2819 South 125th Ave., Suite 367, Omaha, NE, 68144.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.