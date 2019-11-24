Petersen, Jack R. August 7, 1942 - November 18, 2019 Bend, OR - formerly of Omaha. At his request, there will be No Services. Memorials to the American Cancer Society; or to St. Charles Hospice, 2275 NE Doctors Dr., Bend, OR 97701. Autumn Funerals Bend, OR | (541) 318-0842 | www.autumnfunerals.net

