Petersen, Darold W. "Pete" Age 96 Died October 25, 2019 in Ft. Collins, CO. He is survived by children, Ron Petersen, Fort Collins; and Becky Braden, Aurora; seven grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. His full online obituary and guestbook are available at www.osheimschmidt.com. OSHEIM SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME 2700 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57702 | (605) 343-0077

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.