Peters, Rosie A. Age 97 Rosie A. Peters, of Fremont, NE, died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Fremont. Survived by son, Ron (Janel) Peters, Arlington, NE; daughter, Joan Sorensen (friend, Mert Olson), Fremont, NE. FUNERAL: 1pm Saturday, October 5, 2019, Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, NE. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE. Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

