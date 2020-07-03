Peters, Richard E., M.D.

Peters, Richard E., M.D. December 12, 1929 - June 15, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 3rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery; military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Peters, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

