Peters, Richard E., M.D. December 12, 1929 - June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary Anne (Ryan) Peters; son, Tom Peters; parents, Eleanor and Edward Peters; brother, Gene Peters. Survived by sons, Joe Peters (Margaret) and Mike Peters (Mary Jo); daughters: Ann Bartlett (Dennis), Mary Hunt (John), Marcia Holbrook (Jeff), and Sue Francis (Joe); 32 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren (2 more on the way); sister-in-law, Doris Peters; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be Thursday, July 2nd from 5pm to 7pm with VIGIL SERVICE beginning at 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 3rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. Memorials to the Poor Clares, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home or Masses. To view live broadcast of Vigil Service and Committal Service, go to heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Livecast" button on our homepage. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

