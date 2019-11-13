Peters, Mikki (Griger) Age 45 Dedicated her life to others as a teacher, mother and friend. Preceded in death by her father, Richard Griger. Survived by daughters, Hollie and Lily Peters; mother, Suzanne Griger; brothers, Nick and Richard Griger; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday at the Church, 9am until time of service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

