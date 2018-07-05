Peters, LaVina M. Nov 16, 1924 - Jun 29, 2018 Council Bluffs. Preceded in death by husband, Wally Peters in 1999; son-in-law, Scott Wilcox; sister, Millicent Peters. Survived by daughter, Nynette Wilcox, Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, 11am at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA. VISITATION with the family, Saturday, 1 hour prior to the Service at the Church. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.