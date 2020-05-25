Peters, Dolores J. June 8, 1927 - May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Retired Lt. Col. Donald Lee Peters; her beloved parents, George Arthur (1st wife, Elsie, Dolores' mom; and 2nd wife, Bertha) Langdale; brother, George Arthur (Carolyn) Langdale, Jr.; and dear granddaughter, Kayla Lynne Wilkins. She is survived by daughters, Dawn (Louis Matyja) Knigge, Kelly (Joe - d.2019) Combs, and Shelly (Craig) Wilkins; sisters, Bonnie (Ed - d.2012) Major, and Dorothy (Alvin - d.2020) Whisler; grandchildren, Shawna Knigge (fianc� Frank Warren Jr.), Nick (Ally) Combs, Madison Combs, Ryan (Jenny) Wilkins, and Amber Wilkins; eight cherished great-grandchildren; and various grand-dogs! Dolores was known for her Godly Spirit, great wit, intelligence, and tremendous independence! She was a proud military wife and did it like no other! Family Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to: The Kayla Wilkins Fund, Omaha Community Foundation, 3555 Farnum St. Suite 222, Omaha NE, 68131. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service Tuesday after 2pm go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.