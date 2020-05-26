Peters, Dolores J. June 8, 1927 - May 22, 2020 Family Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to: The Kayla Wilkins Fund, Omaha Community Foundation, 3555 Farnum St. Suite 222, Omaha NE, 68131. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service Tuesday after 2pm go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

