Peters, Daniel S. August 19, 1940 - February 18, 2020 Daniel Shelley Peters, 79, passed away on February 18, 2020 in Omaha, NE. A long-time resident of Omaha, Dan was born on August 19, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to Shelley F. and Dorothy J. Peters. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth; children: Shelley Elizabeth Peters Ruszkowski, Sandra Joyce Peters (Don Andrews), Jonathan Daniel Peters (Ruth) and James Michael Peters (Jamie); beloved grandchildren: Faith Ann, Skyler and Eve Ruszkowski, Sarah and Lisa Peters and Emma, Spencer and Marianne Peters; brothers, Stephen J. Peters and Michael A. Peters. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara McCamish; and son-in-law, Peter Ruszkowski. Family will receive friends Friday, February 21st from 6pm to 7pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 22nd, 10am, Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ the King, Siena/Francis House or the St. Vincent de Paul Society Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

