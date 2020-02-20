Peters, Daniel S. August 19, 1940 - February 18, 2020 Family will receive friends Friday, February 21st from 6pm to 7pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 22nd, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

