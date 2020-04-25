Peters, Dale Richard

Peters, Dale Richard September 26, 1944 - April 19, 2020 Dale Richard Peters, son of Allan and Jeannette (Schaaf) Peters was born on September 26th, 1944 in Council Bluffs, IA. Dale was raised in Walnut, IA where is was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church of Avoca. He graduated from Walnut High School with the class of 1962. Dale passed peacefully on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 in Omaha, NE having attained the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Peters; stepfather, Curtis Maassen; sister, Beverly Ridnour; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dale is survived by his mother, Jeannette Maassen; nephew, Rob Ridnour (Julie and Brady Ridnour); niece, Stacy McIlnay (Tyler Ridnour and Todd Larsen); brother-in-law, Dennis Ridnour (Chris); aunt, Carolee Rock; cousin, Kim Carlson and family; and cousin, Mark Rock and family. Throughout the years, Dale worked for Brown's Shoe Store, Wilson Concrete, he was owner and operator of Center Shoe Repair at the Center Mall and had retired from Builders Supply Company. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.