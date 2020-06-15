Peters, Clyde E. GRAVESIDE SERVICES are being held Tuesday, June 16, at 11am at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.