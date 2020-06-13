Peters, Clyde E. July 12, 1923 - June 11, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary Alice Peters and grandson, Austin Holtz. Survived by daughters, Shelly (Brett) Holtz and Sheryl (Andy) Benkis; grandchildren, John, Joseph and Jack Holtz, Emily and Nathan Benkis; six brothers and one sister; nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be held Sunday, June 14th, at the Pacific Street Chapel, from 3-5pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held Tuesday June 16, 11am at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, IA. Memorials to the family. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

