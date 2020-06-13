Peters, Barbara Ann

Peters, Barbara Ann Age 62 Of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away June 10, 2010. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: 2pm Saturday, June 13th, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.