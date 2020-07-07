Peter, Rev. Valentine J., "Val" November 20, 1934 - June 30, 2020 Out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made that the Tuesday, July 7th Funeral for Fr. Val at Boys Town will be open only to immediate family, priests, and religious. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Valentine Peter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.