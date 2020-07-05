Peter, Rev. Valentine J., "Val"

Peter, Rev. Valentine J., "Val" November 20, 1934 - June 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Anne Marie and Carl J. Peters; and brothers, Rev. Carl J. Peter, and Dr. James B. Peter. Survived by sister, Mary Ann (Peter) Hohman and husband Robert; many loving nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Also survived by his brother priests. Out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made that the Monday, July 6th Rosary and the Tuesday, July 7th Funeral for Fr. Val at Boys Town will be open only to immediate family, priests, and religious. VISITATION will be open to all friends and family of Fr. Val beginning Monday, July 6th, from 1pm to 5pm at the West Center Chapel, 78th & West Center Rd. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Funeral Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. Interment, St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys Town Dowd Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

