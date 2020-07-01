Peter, Rev. Val J. November 20, 1934 - June 30, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, July 6th from 1pm to 7pm, at Boys Town - Dowd Chapel (13943 Dowd Drive) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 7th, 10am, Boys Town - Dowd Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town - Dowd Chapel. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

