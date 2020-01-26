Pestal, Shirley A.

Pestal, Shirley A. Shirley passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. Born on August 9, 1935 in Omaha, to Harry and Edith Laushman and graduated from Omaha Central High School. Shirley was a long-time resident of Omaha, and worked at Omaha Public Power District before she devoted her time to lovingly raising her family. She loved to travel, play tennis and Bridge, and always enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Shirley was patient, kind and a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by sons, Mark and Steve; daughter, Jeanette (Brian) Keller; grandsons: Crew, Braly and Quinn Keller; brother, Glen (Claudia) Laushman; and sister-in-law, Virginia Langpaul. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband of 57 years, Willard; and sister, Joann Laushman. The family will Receive friends Thursday, January 30th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES will be at 11am Friday, January 31st, at West Center Chapel, with Pastor Wayne Alloway officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to AeroAngel.org, or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

