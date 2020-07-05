Pesek, Richard "Rich" E.

Pesek, Richard "Rich" E. August 19, 1941 - July 1, 2020 Age 78. Preceded in death by mother, Mildred Pesek; and brother, Frank Pesek. Survived by wife, Dolly Pesek; sons, Rick (Cheryl), and Don (Martha) Pesek; daughters, Kathy (Jim) Lee, and Jodi Pesek; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Private Family Services were Held. Memorials to Alzheimer Association, or First Tee of Omaha, 12020 Shamrock Plaza #200 Omaha NE 68154. Complete Obituary Notice on Funeral Home Website. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

