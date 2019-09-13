Pesek, Dorothy M.

Pesek, Dorothy M. May 24, 1938 - September 7, 2019 Dorothy Mae (Okrina) Pesek was born on May 24, 1938 to Rudy and Lucille Okrina in Ravenna, Nebraska. She was educated in Ravenna and went on to complete her LPN nurse's training at Lincoln General Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska. In January 1957, she married the love of her life, Larry Stephen Pesek. The couple moved to Omaha and raised two sons who went on to give Dorothy and Larry three grandchildren. Dorothy was a remarkably kind, generous and talented woman. She tackled many artistic mediums including: oil painting, illustration, wood carving, bronze casting, cake decorating, stained glass window creation and calligraphy. She had beautiful handwriting. Dorothy was a beacon of love and light and her smile lit up the room. She had the rare gift of making everyone feel immediately welcome. When you sat at Dorothy's table, you were family and you ate very well. Her kolaches were legendary. Dorothy was preceded in death by both parents and her husband, Larry Stephen. She is survived by her brother, Loren (Helen) Okrina: children: Gregory Kevin (Betsy) and Geoffrey Blaine, grandchildren: Rachael, Taylor and Cameron. Her boundless love and beautiful smile will be missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

