Persson, Laura L. Age 60 Laura L. Persson, of Waterloo, died February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Charles Sanders; and sister, Cynthia Trautman. Survived by her son, Greg (Lisa) Shurter; and daughter, Sarah Shurter; two granddaughters; mother, Gracie Sanders; sister, Deborah Poling; brothers, David Scott Sanders and Kevin Mark Sanders; several nieces and nephews; loving boyfriend, Mike Merryweather; and beloved pets. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the family for later designation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

