Perry, Ruthie L.

Perry, Ruthie L. October 16, 1942 - May 30, 2020 PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, June 8, from 4-7pm at Mortuary. Burial in Selma, AR. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

