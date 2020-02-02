Perry, Pauline October 29, 1932 - January 31, 2020 Age 87. She was born in rural Mills County, IA to the late Theodore and Bernice (Anglin) Shook. Pauline graduated from Henderson Consolidated Schools with the class of 1949, and retired from Campbell Soup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean Perry; brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Faye Shook; and brother-in-law Gordon Frink. Pauline is survived by her children, Brenda Perry and Brian Perry (Susan); sister, Barbara Frink; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; special friend, Jeannie Bates; and a host of other family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Tuesday, February 4, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the Service. Interment in the Emerson, IA Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Emerson Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

