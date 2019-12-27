Perry, Myron R. (Hamp)

Perry, Myron R. (Hamp) Age 55 - December 19, 2019 Survived by four sons, Myron Pierce, Marcus Perry, James Cotton and Demetri Cotton; stepson, Marshall Box; four daughters, Tameaka Smith, Tranetta Pierce, Danielle Cotton and Jessica Cotton; stepdaughter, Laurice Box; companion, Rita Box; mother, Faye Perry and father, Jesse Livingston. VISITATION: Monday, December 30, 10am, at Mission Church in Omaha, NE, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 4425 S. 24th St., Omaha, NE (712) 256-9988 | hoyfuneral.com (402) 505-9260 | gsfuneral.com

