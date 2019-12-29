Perkhiser, Wesley S. September 13, 1955 - December 25, 2019 Age 64 of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Lula Mae Perkhiser; and sister, Jill Beehrle. Survived by wife, Pat Perkhiser; children, Wilson (Becky) Harper, and Kyrith (Morgan) Perkhiser; grandchildren, Christina and Alex Harper; brothers, Bruce (Fran) and Brent Perkhiser; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF WESLEY'S LIFE: Monday, December 30, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

