Perez, Mary May 25, 1927 - March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years, Crispin Perez; many siblings. Survived by children: Tony Rivera, Linda (Jose) Garcia, Christine (Joe) Alvarado, Alicia Johnson, Paul (Linda) Perez, Michelle Revis, Carla (Chuck) Buckner, Rosie (Dan) Myers, Mike (Maranda) Perez, Mark (Michelle) Perez; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; caregiver, Daun Lindsay; siblings, Betty Thietje, Alice Noriega, Noah Hembertt, Charles Hembertt; large extended family. VISITATION: Sunday, March 15, from 4-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 16, at 10:30am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

