Perez, Joy Ellen (Picken) Age 83 Joy Ellen (Picken) Perez, previously of Lakewood, CO, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Bellevue, NE. She was an alumnus of Drake University and a homemaker at a time when that profession was honorable. As her children grew, she worked for many years as a librarian at Benson High School in Omaha. After moving to Lakewood, she worked in the Jefferson County library system for many years. Unsurprisingly, she was well-read. Her deep and abiding passion for all things Hollywood informed all of her conversations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Esther Picken of Des Moines, IA; and her two husbands, Ferdinand G. Perez of Lakewood, CO, and William S. Erickson of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her brother, Neal Picken (Linda) of Bentonville AR; her children: William J. Erickson (Sheila) of Broken Bow, NE; Neal Erickson (Julie) of Lincoln; Elizabeth Figueroa (Carlos), and Thomas Erickson (Janine) of Omaha, NE; and six grandchildren. The family held a private celebration of life. Memorials are suggested as follows: Benson High Alumni Association, Feline Friendz, or Fabulous Felines NWA. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

