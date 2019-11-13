Pensick, Victoria M. Age 49 Victoria M. Pensick, of Fremont, NE, died Nov. 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

